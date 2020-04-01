SOS for PPE Continues in Mobile, Baldwin and beyond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As front line medical professionals brace for what may be the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of them are short of much needed personal protective equipment or PPE. Medical professionals continue to ask for donations of masks to meet the need. For nearly two weeks the Medical Society of Mobile County has been collecting PPE, and people have come through with more than 300 masks.

“From big companies like Airbus, to the chemical plants to just a local citizen who went into their shop and saw they had some extra masks,” said Medical Society President Dr. George Koulianos. “It’s during times like these when the best of humanity comes out.” While grateful for hundreds of masks, the doctor says they could need easily up between 20,000 to 30,000 masks.

“We need to make sure we protect our healthcare workers and those on the front lines, if the health care workers go down, there’s no one to provide care to those who need it,” said Dr. Koulianos.

Across the bay in Baldwin County, donations have been coming into Fairhope Pediatrics after a request to patients recently but they’ve yet to have a PPE order filled by a supplier in the pandemic.

“It’s extremely frustrating, not only do we need the PPE to protect our patients but to also protect our staff. If our staff is not able to come to work, then we can’t continue. And it’s vital we have the supplies we need to continue to operate,” said Dr. Katrina Skinner.

She’s not alone. Skinner says anyone who wants to help can check in with their local medical provider to see if they too need donations.

Information for the Medical Society of Mobile County is below.