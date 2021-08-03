Some vaccinated people in the Wiregrass are contracting COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Delta variant is more contagious than the standard COVID-19 virus, and health professionals say it continues to ravage the state.

However, right here in the Wiregrass both Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital have seen an uptick in cases, and there’s a worry among medical experts in those who are vaccinated.

Southeast Health reported that 90% of their COVID patients are unvaccinated, which leaves 10% of people who are vaccinated suffering from the virus.

Local radio news personality Deborah Pearson, who has COVID currently, says she believes if she hadn’t gotten the vaccine, it could have been worse.

“I’m not in a hospital,” Pearson said. “I’m not on a ventilator. So I am so thankful and grateful that I did get vaccinated because this could’ve been a whole lot worse than it is.”

Pearson says her message to anyone is to stay masked at all times in order to keep yourself safe, even if you are vaccinated.

