Some testing for COVID-19 begins for Mobile and Baldwin Counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Testing for COVID-19 is set to begin with Infirmary Health Monday morning in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

There are two cases of coronavirus in Mobile County, two in Baldwin, and one in Washington as of Friday, March 20. Three of those new cases were announced on Friday.

Infirmary Health is launching appointment-only drive through testing sites. To schedule an appointment, you’re asked to call the Infirmary Health COVID-19 testing hotline from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. March 22 – March 27. The hotline phone number is (251) 341-CV19 (2819). The testing site in Mobile will be open Monday and a spokesman said the site in Baldwin will be run Tuesday and Wednesday.

Appointment qualifiers must be Mobile or Baldwin County residents only. They must have a valid ID and be over the age of 18. The patient must meet the CDC criteria to receive the test, if they do, they will be given an appointment location and time. The patient will drive up to the site and stay in their car to be tested.

FULL QUALIFIERS:

1. Mobile or Baldwin County residents only. Must have valid ID and be over the age of 18.

2. If the patient meets the CDC criteria to be tested, they will receive an appointment location and time.

3. The test will be administered in the car. Remain in your vehicle. 4. A clinician will assess symptoms and administer test if needed.

5. Once swabbed, the patient will receive clear next steps from the medical provider.

Infirmary Mobile said the testing situation is fluid so they do not know exactly how many people they’ll be able to test but say appointments are on a first come first serve basis. The clinic sites will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 – Wednesday, March 25.

There is also on-site testing being offered at an urgent care clinic in West Mobile.

Greater Mobile Urgent Care is the first urgent care facility to offer on-site testing for the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Darren Waters has told News 5 they have a Telehealth line set up in response to the community need for testing. Patients can call (251) 633-0123, and hit *, to receive physician advice and be scheduled for COVID-19 testing.

Patients can call from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends. The testing will take place outside the West Mobile clinic at 2350 Schillinger Road. This is separate from the facilities’ daily patients being seen. Screenings will determine whether a patient needs testing for COVID-19.

