Some stimulus payments on the way via debit card

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re still waiting on your coronavirus stimulus payment from the government, keep checking your mail. Officials with the U.S. Treasury Department just announced Monday that some people will get their stimulus payments on debit cards. Until this point, payments were being either directly deposited in bank accounts or sent as a paper check.

About 4-million payments will be sent on debit cards, and it could mean that the recipients receive their money faster than they would if they had to wait for a check. According to the U.S. Department of Treasury website, if you get one of these cards, you’ll be able to make purchases, get cash from in-network ATMs, and transfer funds to your personal bank account without incurring any fees.

The cards can be activated immediately, and used for purchases anywhere Visa is accepted. They will start being mailed out this week and will include instructions on how to activate and use the card.

Find U.S. Department of Treasury debit card information here.

