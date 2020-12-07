Some ready to get COVID-19 vaccine, others hesitant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Springhill Medical Center is the latest hospital in Mobile County to announce they will be getting some of the COVID-19 vaccine doses.

This comes as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

Springhill says they expect to receive about 1,000 doses of the vaccine and will follow both the state and federal plan to distribute it.

Some we spoke with Monday say they’re waiting on some more information before they get inoculated.

“We’re reserving judgment until we get more information on the trials,” said one woman. Another answered, “I want to make sure they get all of the kinks out… all of the side effects, allergies.”

While some were hesitant, others were ready to roll up their sleeves.

“Because the numbers, the odds it improves my chances of not getting it,” Mark Pelham said.

“When we design a vaccine like this, we don’t just mix it up in a test tube and say oh look it vaccinates people lets go ahead and start giving it. There’s been considerable study behind it about why it would work, how it would work, it’s developed to do what it does and not do what it shouldn’t do,” said Dr. Daren Scroggie, the Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Infirmary Health.

Springhill, Infirmary Health, and USA Health have all announced their plans for when the vaccine arrives.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health said we’re going to give you these vaccines, they’re not just for your employees. We’d like for you to vaccinate your physicians some of the EMTs, firefighters, nursing home workers and others at higher risk among the community,” said Dr. Scroggie.

Right now, Mobile County is adding about 1,000 positive coronavirus cases weekly.

“We are in what we consider an accelerated phase of widespread community transmission of COVID in Mobile County and Alabama and most areas of the US,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

Those numbers may continue to stay that high, because of the holiday gatherings during the week of Thanksgiving.

Many hope that when a vaccine does get approved, others will take it.

“I hope everybody takes it. By taking it, they’re helping everyone,” Pelham said.

We have reached out to Ascension Providence about their vaccine plan, and are waiting to hear back.

