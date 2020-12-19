Some NW Florida elected officials concerned about approved Mardi Gras activities

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Some elected officials say they’re concerned after the Milton city council approved a Mardi Gras after-party.

The parade will still roll on followed by an after-party paid for by the city. During a recent meeting, not all city council members were on board.

“Well here I am… the party pooper because I cannot go along with this,” George Jordan said.

Jordan and Sharon Holley were the only ones against it.

“I am really concerned about it becoming a superspreader,” Holley said.

The council voted 5-1 to approve more than $5,000 to pay for the party.

“I understand your concern that it may be irresponsible but I am much more concerned about us being tyrannical,” Shannon Rice said.

This comes as COVID-19 cases climb. Just recently, Santa Rosa County had one of the highest positivity rates in the country at 18 percent.

Other parades in Northwest Florida have been canceled including Navarre Beach, Pensacola Beach and the Krewe of Lafitte Parade. The Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade is still scheduled along with the kick-off celebration on Jan. 8.

