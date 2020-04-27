Some Miss. businesses allowed reopen Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Some Mississippi shopkeepers are preparing to reopen as Gov. Tate Reeves begins easing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. His stay-at-home order expires Monday morning, after more than three weeks.

A new order requires medically vulnerable people to remain home but allows more movement by others. People are still banned from gathering in groups of 10 or more. Stores are supposed to allow no more than 50% of their capacity of customers. Gyms, barber shops, hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors remain closed.

The Health Department says Mississippi has more than 5,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 227 deaths.

