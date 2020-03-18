Some inmates to be released from Metro Jail due to coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Inmates over 65 years old who are charged with non-violent misdemeanors will be released on recognizance bonds from metro jail, according to Mobile Public Safety Director, James Barber.
Barber says others with chronic illness or displaying symptoms of illness may also be released on recognizance bonds. MPD is also looking into ways of dealing with alternate methods of taking others into physical custody for further arrests. Barber says MPD is working with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department on the plan.
