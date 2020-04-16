Some Escambia Co. Jail inmates bring masks but are told to throw them out if no symptoms

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several inmates at the Escambia County Jail have been seen in mugshots with masks hanging around their necks but they must throw them away if they aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms.

There are no positive cases in the jail and no one is showing symptoms, according to corrections officials.

Over the past few weeks, some inmates have brought their own masks. All inmates are screened when they come in and staged into groups for a medical observation period. This is done to identify any symptoms before they are given permanent housing assignments in general population.
Public health experts say people can still have COVID-19 and not be symptomatic.

Officials say they are following the best established correctional practices possible, which includes keeping distance among inmates and encouraging more hand washing.

