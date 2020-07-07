Some employees worried businesses aren’t doing enough to curb spread of COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since Alabama’s economy re-opened, we’ve been getting complaints from viewers – either visiting or working at various businesses – regarding how the novel coronavirus is being handled by management.

“It’s definitely concerning,” said a woman who works at a restaurant in Fairhope. She wanted to conceal her identity out of fear of losing her job.

She said her worries started when one of her coworkers tested positive for COVID-19.

“They did close down one day to clean, but it wasn’t really in-depth, and it wasn’t really more than the regular cleaning that we do. And he decided he wasn’t going to disclose to any customers that there was in fact a positive employee in the building that recently had been serving.”

She’s just the latest to reach out to us with a concern like this. We’ve heard from people from Mississippi to Northwest Florida, who worked anywhere from restaurants to medical facilities.

According to the State Health Order, businesses are not required to make a public announcement if an employee gets infected.

However, several places we’ve reported on over the past two weeks have done so – and the Alabama Department of Public health has told us they applaud restaurants that make the announcement and “explain what they are doing to clean and sanitize before they reopen.”

Employees, patrons or managers who wish to express concerns or ask questions about COVID-19 precautions in Mobile can email ISComplaints@mchd.org or call (251) 690-8116.

In Baldwin County, you can call (251)947-3618.

LATEST STORIES: