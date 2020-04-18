Some COVID-19 and antibody testing information

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Most people are able to recover at home without medical care because remember, right now there is no treatment specifically approved for people who have COVID-19.

But if you need to be tested, Ladd Peebles Stadium is one testing site. In the 10 days of testing at that testing site, more than 1,100 people have been tested for coronavirus. Between April 6 and April 16, fifty-four tests came back positive.

Natalie Fox, Chief Nursing Officer for USA Health Physician Practices says more first responders and health system employees are being tested this week, but there haven’t been as many calls from the public this week for testing as there were last week. She believes part of that is because the “panic level” surrounding COVID-19 has died down a bit.

She said, “I think that people have gotten beyond that. I also think maybe we don’t have as many of the other viruses going around right now because I think that before you were having a lot of people sick with any other things that would mainly make people sick in the spring.”

But although fewer people are being tested, she says the number of positive tests hasn’t really decreased.

Testing for antibodies is not being done at Ladd Peebles Stadium, but Fox says now, they’re starting to get calls about that.

“That antibody test has it’s limitations and I think that’s soemthign that the public needs to know. so just because the antibody test shows a positive sign on it now doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ve had coronavirus because these are point of care tests,” she said.

We all want to get back to life the way it was before the coronavirus pandemic, but just last week, Dr. Rendi Murfree with the Mobile County Health Department told News 5 that there is a chance people can get coronavirus more than once, and Fox agrees.

“There’s a little bit of a false sense of hope. That’s correct. They’re not the end all be all that they appear to be. I’m not saying that they’re not useful, but they’re not diagnostic.,” said Fox.

So until health officials tell us otherwise, it’s still important to continue practicing social distancing.

If you think you need to be tested for COVID-19, you can call 1-888-USA-2650.

LATEST STORIES