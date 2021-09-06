Some concerned about another rise in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many are gathering this holiday weekend whether at the beach or at the backyard barbeque.

But will we see a rise in COVID cases after Labor Day?

“No work, he has no school, so we’re just trying to do activities with him,” said Ryan Mathers, who was at Medal of Honor park with his son on Labor Day.

It is the unofficial end of summer, and many are soaking up time outdoors.

Some still worry this holiday will lead to more cases of COVID in our area.

“With everybody being outside maybe,” said Mathers. “I guess people not being in close quarters, hopefully, more people are vaccinated at this point, so maybe that will help out. It’s always possible just like July 4th and cases increase after that. So, let’s hope not.”

The Mobile County Health Department says there has been a slight reduction in cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks, but that could change after this holiday weekend.

“I think we’ll see a slight dip in the numbers, but it will quickly rise back up. I think we’re going to see more transmission around football, football games, Labor Day holidays that sort of thing,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

Some are taking precautions this holiday weekend, keeping a potential rise in cases in mind. “I’ve thought about it, but we’ve been wearing our masks I don’t have it on now, and I’m carrying my hand sanitizer, so we’re trying to be careful. but I’ve thought about it,” said Lisa Owens.

Others say they’re not concerned. “Today it’s got a playdate, she’s going to meet a new 8-year-old today and have fun,” said Larry Yukins. He continued, “We go to places that allow us to have our masks off, if the place says we have to have our masks on, we do not – decline doing business with those people and find someone who will.”

As of right now a little more than 45% of Mobile County’s population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 35% have completed the vaccine series, short of the goal of 70% of the population to hit herd immunity.