Some Carnival crew members will disembark ships, Fantasy members to stay on board

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Lines will begin disembarking some crew members who are not considered essential to the ship’s operation. There are nearly 900 crew members stationed on the Fantasy in Mobile. All crew members will remain on the ship. This information was confirmed by Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen.

Carnival extended a pause in operations through May 11th. You can read more about that decision and how it impacts travelers here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories