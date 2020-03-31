MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Lines will begin disembarking some crew members who are not considered essential to the ship’s operation. There are nearly 900 crew members stationed on the Fantasy in Mobile. All crew members will remain on the ship. This information was confirmed by Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen.
Carnival extended a pause in operations through May 11th. You can read more about that decision and how it impacts travelers here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Over 800 Chicago police officers, employees call out sick in one day
- Thomasville Mayor: 25% of city without power as storms knock down trees and power lines
- Austal employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Some Carnival crew members will disembark ships, Fantasy members to stay on board
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 31, 2020