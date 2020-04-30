Some Baldwin County restaurants plan to reopen Friday despite orders to remain closed

Coronavirus

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Dining rooms across Alabama have been closed while owners rely on take out and delivery options for income. Some restaurant owners in Baldwin County say that’s not enough and they have to reopen in order to stay in business.

Trattoria Pizza & Italian in Spanish Fort plans to reopen on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Like most small business owners, they’re prepared to keep customers 6 feet apart in the restaurant and have the disinfectant measures in place to keep everyone safe, they say.

Stagecoach Cafe in Stockton also plans to reopen on Friday. The owner tells News 5 she respects Governor Kay Ivey’s decision, but at the end of the day she has to do what’s best for herself and her employees.

A Baldwin County group sent a letter to Governor Ivey earlier this week informing her of the move.

