Some Ala. and Fla. officials concerned by COVID-19 hospitalization spike

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As the number of COVID-19 hospital patients rises to alarming levels, some officials are showing concern.

“We’ll just have to let the hospitals do the best they can but we need to slow down this rise of cases… right now we’re on a second surge,” Ala. Gov. Kay Ivey said.

The first peak was Aug. 6 when there were more than 1,600 COVID-19 patients. In late September, it was down at 700 but now, it’s higher at more than 1,700 people in hospitals.

Gov. Ivey is asking everyone to not let their guards down.

“Just be patient and meanwhile wear the bloomin’ masks,” Ivey said. “I hate the things too, but it’s just a necessary thing we’ve got to do to get through this.”

In Florida, more than 4,000 people across the state are in the hospital with the virus which is nearly double what it was one month ago.

In Escambia County, the line graph is going back up with now 109 patients reported at the three Pensacola area hospitals.

“Still, while we’ve seen an increase, it’s not been as rapid of an increase as we’ve seen before but it certainly indicates we need to stay on top of this,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.

Robinson says they don’t expect a shutdown but he hopes more people and businesses will take the mask mandate seriously.

“There’s no reason we can’t remain open,” Robinson said. “We can have businesses open but we just have to do it with the proper procedures.”

Florida set another record Tuesday passing more than 1 million cases. Alabama is reporting about 250,000 cases.

