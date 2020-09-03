Small businesses, Chamber urging and encouraging more weekday business on Eastern Shore

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re more than six months into the pandemic, and small businesses — particularly restaurants — are still finding themselves having to adapt to stay afloat.

For one spot, R Bistro in Downtown Fairhope, the main struggle is getting customers in during the week.

“We were just getting to the point where we were having to close every weekday night early because we just weren’t getting anyone. And I think a lot of it might be because we’re more of a fine dining restaurant,” said Misty Rider, who owns the bistro and pastry shop with her husband Joe.

They posted on Facebook letting people know they have some “everyday” options that people can take to-go, like salads or bowls of gumbo. They’ve also been playing around with other things, like picnic basket options, to reach more people.

“We’re seeing them adapt very well,” said Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce President Casey Williams. She also added that businesses have upped their game on social media, which she’s calling a big help.

That is, after all, how the Riders’ got their bump in customers this week.

“We’ve been very blessed, we have,” Joe said. “We will get through this, I don’t know when, but we will.”

