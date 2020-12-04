Small businesses banking on shoppers this holiday season more than ever

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People across the country know the Elf on the Shelf as the one who keeps an eye on children and reports their behavior to Santa. The Eastern Shore Elf also sits on the shelf, but he’s looking out for local businesses.

Every day throughout the holiday shopping season, the elf will be at a different store on the Eastern Shore. It’s a promotional tool to get more people to shop in-store — safely, of course — instead of online. If you spot him, you can win prizes.

“Too easy to order online already, and then with COVID makes it even harder to get out, but how much nicer is it to visit a small store, maybe you’re the only one in there, and your presence makes a world of difference,” said Denise Curtis with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

LATEST STORIES: