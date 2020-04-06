Small business grant opportunity for Northwest Florida

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Unedited release from Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce 

NORTHWEST, Fla. – The SBDC at UWF has launched the Northwest Florida Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program to assist businesses across our communities impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant program was made possible by an initial contribution of $250,000 from Gulf Power Company through its economic development fund. Grants will be awarded up to $5,000. 

*One important distinction to note is that this is a grant program versus a loan, which means that if approved, a small business will not need to pay back this assistance.*

Business eligibility requirements include:
-Between 2-10 employees-An ability to demonstrate at least 25% sales reduction due to the effects of COVID-19-Must be a for-profit, privately held small business established before January 1st, 2019

Businesses must be located in one of the following eligible counties: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Jackson, Washington, Calhoun, or Bay.

For more information and to apply: Click Here

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories