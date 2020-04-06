Small business grant opportunity for Northwest Florida

Unedited release from Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce

NORTHWEST, Fla. – The SBDC at UWF has launched the Northwest Florida Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program to assist businesses across our communities impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant program was made possible by an initial contribution of $250,000 from Gulf Power Company through its economic development fund. Grants will be awarded up to $5,000.

*One important distinction to note is that this is a grant program versus a loan, which means that if approved, a small business will not need to pay back this assistance.*

Business eligibility requirements include:

-Between 2-10 employees-An ability to demonstrate at least 25% sales reduction due to the effects of COVID-19-Must be a for-profit, privately held small business established before January 1st, 2019

Businesses must be located in one of the following eligible counties: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Jackson, Washington, Calhoun, or Bay.

