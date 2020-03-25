Small business donating masks daily to Baldwin County community

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — A small business in Magnolia Springs is giving back to the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Morgan Sanders owns Three Little Byrds located at The Nest in Baldwin County. With a small group of helpers and her mom, she’s been able to donate over 1,500 masks kits to the community.

“We figure we’re stuck out at home, we’re quarantined, our shop is just sitting there with all of this inventory so why not cut up some fabric and do what we can to help those who are still on the front lines,” she said.

Sanders is familiar with the health care industry, having worked as a nurse. She understands the need for masks and noticed the supply was low.

“We really felt like masks could really benefit a whole plethora of people,” she said.

Each day they place about 100 mask kits on the front porch of the shop. These are free kits, but she urges you to only take what you need. She knows there are people who need these more than others and she’s hoping people are taking them for good reason.

