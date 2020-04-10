Skyrocketing numbers among African-Americans testing positive for COVID-19; State Representative urging communities to ‘do better’

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An alarming concern surrounding African Americans and COVID-19. Statistics show more than 40 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Alabama have been African Americans, even though only a fourth of the state’s population is black.

One local state representative took to social media urging African Americans in our area to take this more seriously and save their lives.

“It’s time to wake up. It’s time to pay attention,” said Barbara Drummond, State Representative (D-Mobile).

A trip to the grocery store made Representative Drummond very angry.

“I went through many, many minority neighborhoods and it’s as though they are not paying attention to it,” said Drummond.

She said she saw many people of color just not taking this serious.

“You can see people right now going on about their business. Nobody has a mask on. Nobody has gloves on and I’m just saying be responsible. There is a tomorrow,” said Drummond.

Outraged by what she was seeing, she took to Facebook. Crying out to the African-American community to do better.

Saying in part, “I am screaming, FOLKS WAKE UP, TAKE COVID-19 SERIOUS. You hold the key to ward off this virus – stay put – wear mask/gloves and stay six feet apart.”

Just consider this, 26% of Alabama’s population is African American. According to the statewide COVID-19 case demographics, more than 37% of African Americans have tested positive for the virus.

And let’s bring it home, more than 48% of African Americans tested positive right here in mobile county. Only 28% of Caucasians tested positive.

African-Americans have higher rates of the underlying health issues, we’re talking high blood pressure, and diabetes, just to name a few that can lead to death by the coronavirus.

Drummond said the lack of respect for a healthy life in the African American communities needs to change.

“This is for the community’s sake. If you don’t think enough of yourself. Please think of the community and all of those relatives you have. Because 1 person can infect a whole lot of folks,” said Drummond.

Rep. Drummond and other minority legislatures are planning to do something next week gearing to African- Americans to better protect themselves during this pandemic.

