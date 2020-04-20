Sisters donate photography sessions to help local businesses in south Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Two sisters are using their passion for photography as a way to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

20-year-old Annalane Lee and 18-year-old Aubrey Lee are making sure local businesses are supported.

“I put it on Facebook to see if it would take off and it went from 0 to 60,” said Annalane.

The two are offering free photo sessions from a distance as long as you donate what you can to a local business.

“I know that a lot of people are really struggling right now and businesses and I know how grateful they are for that,” said Aubrey.

So far, the sisters have helped 49 businesses from Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and the support continues to pour in. Since March 30th they’ve helped businesses with 109 donations from 84 families.

“I use a zoom lens so I’m still socially distant. I’m making sure we keep our distance and everyone’s safe, but it’s been awesome to still be able to capture those moments and give back to the community because everyone is struggling in one way or another,” said Annalane.

You can reach out to the sisters here.

LATEST STORIES: