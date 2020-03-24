Sign Pro in Mobile keeping community informed and inspired during pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brian Vails, the owner of Sign Pro, says the business is hard at work on rush orders for coronavirus-related warning and informational signs.

“Letting people know where to go, where to park, to be screened,” he said.

But his mission doesn’t stop at printing for practicality. He also has several “Mobile Strong” signs, as well as signs standing in solidarity with the first responders on the front line of fighting the COVID-19 crisis.

“First responders, medical field are really gonna need our appreciation, need our help,” he said.

That mission extends to a group of teens: local graduating seniors who are missing out on all of their “lasts.”

“Students, especially seniors are missing out on half the year. Graduation, prom, senior trips, everything,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is let parents recognize their children. We’ve made little yard signs for every school for every school that you can customize with your son’s name or daughter’s name, and we’ll deliver it.”

