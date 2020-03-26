Sick man removed from Mobile public bus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)–Officials with the Wave Transit System in Mobile say a man who appeared to be sick was removed from a bus Thursday at bus stop outside the Shoppes at Bel Air.

According to Damon Dash, General Manager of the Wave, the man was a passenger and the driver overhead that he was sick. The passenger claims he tested negative for COVID 19. He was taken off the bus due to abundance of caution and the Wave will arrange for him to find a way home.

It was a precaution during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A supervisor with the Wave says they are trying to determine if the sick man had boarded any other buses.

Wave officials say they thoroughly clean each bus every day and that the seats, floors, hand rails and other surfaces are sprayed with disinfectant and cleaning foam each day.