Should you go to shelters for severe weather events during the COVID-19 outbreak?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re embarking on severe weather season during the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19. While social distancing precautions are being implemented across the world, Alabama health officials don’t want that to hinder people from seeking shelter from severe weather events.

“But with severe weather events we know persons lives can be severely impacted and we want people to stay safe,” said Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Public Health Department. “People rely upon shelters for their personal safety.”

She also emphasized the importance of protecting yourself and your family from dangerous weather before thinking about mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus. Doctor Landers said shelters are doing their best to prepare for severe weather and keeping the facilities safe and clean.

“Many shelters have looked at their facilities and continue to encourage the social distancing that can go on in that shelter,” she said.

