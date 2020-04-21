Sheriff: More kids becoming targets of local predators online during pandemic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said he is seeing an uptick in online crimes involving children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While children are stuck at home, they’re probably spending a lot of time on their phones, but the sheriff said parents should always monitor what they are doing.

“There’s been an uptick in computer crimes, and by that I mean stalkers online,” Sheriff Morgan said in a Facebook video Monday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several online crimes involving children.

One of those involves Nicole Walter, 27, who used to be a nanny and licensed foster parent. Deputies say she made pornographic videos of herself with children in the room. Sheriff Morgan said they also found child pornography.

“In that child pornography are depictions of children that are possibly in that home or somewhere in Escambia County and therefore we are asking for your assistance,” Sheriff Morgan said. “If your child ever had contact with this lady that you get ahold of our investigator and for the sake of your child let’s make sure we eliminate them as a possibility.”

In Mobile County, Danny Ehrhard was also arrested Monday. He’s accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex. He allegedly offered her an iPad and cigarettes as gifts. It was the girl’s family who went to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office leading to his arrest.

Capt. Paul Burch echoes Sheriff Morgan’s message about closely watching your kids’ online activity.

“We do want to encourage everyone while your children are at home right now for longer than normal, pay attention to what they’re doing, especially their online activities, anything they’re doing on devices, even talking on the phone for an unusual amount of time,” Capt. Burch said.

More charges could be coming for Ehrhard.

Walter is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

LATEST STORIES