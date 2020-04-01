Sheriff: Escambia Co. residents won’t be arrested for leaving home during Florida stay-at-home order

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan held a Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon to address some of the misconceptions regarding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 30 day stay-at-home order.

Morgan said life after this order will be mostly “business as usual.” Morgan said the sheriff’s office would likely not be making traffic stops on people driving the roads. He added people would also not be getting arrested.

He said the sheriff’s office would focus on enforcing limiting groups of 10 people from congregating.

“More than anything it’s a warning from the governor and request from the governor for those who are 65 or older or suffer from some pre-existing medical disorder,” Morgan said. “The governor is asking that you restrict as much travel and activity as you can outside of your home. It does not require that you stay in your home.”

Morgan said he doesn’t want to downplay DeSantis’ order, but it doesn’t mean you can’t leave your home.

“You most assuredly can. Continue with your routine activity,” he said. “It’s pretty much business as usual. Everybody calm down. You’re not going to be arrested for leaving your home. You’re probably not even going to be stopped and questioned.”

