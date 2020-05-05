Sheriff: BCSO will not take action against businesses, churches that operate during safer-at-home order

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will not take any law enforcement action against businesses or religious institutions that operate during the governor’s safer-at-home order.

Sheriff Hoss Mack made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. He said he wrote a letter to Governor Ivey Monday encouraging her to immediately modify her order.

The sheriff pointed out that other agencies still have a say in the enforcement process, such as the health department, which shut down a Spanish Fort restaurant that defied the order last week and temporarily allowed customers to eat at the restaurant.

