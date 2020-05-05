Sheriff: BCSO will not take action against businesses, churches that operate during safer-at-home order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will not take any law enforcement action against businesses or religious institutions that operate during the governor’s safer-at-home order.

Sheriff Hoss Mack made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. He said he wrote a letter to Governor Ivey Monday encouraging her to immediately modify her order.

The sheriff pointed out that other agencies still have a say in the enforcement process, such as the health department, which shut down a Spanish Fort restaurant that defied the order last week and temporarily allowed customers to eat at the restaurant.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories