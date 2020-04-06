Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans to be ‘spill-over’ space for COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CBS/WWL) — According to NOLA.com, the Sheraton New Orleans hotel on Canal street has been leased by the state, to serve as another spill-over medical facility to handle the city’s surge in corona-virus patients.

The hotel would operate the same as the convention center, only housing patients in recovery.

NOLA.com says Gohsep has signed the lease with Sheraton, but details on space have not been discussed just yet.

The Sheraton was previously used to house first-responders in the aftermath of Katrina.

