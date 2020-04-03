Shelter-in-place order now in effect for Mississippi

Coronavirus

by: WJTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is weeks away from a coronavirus surge. According to health officials, there will be at least 1,000 deaths in the state from the virus. That is the estimate with the shelter-at-home and social distancing measures in place.

The shelter-in-place order went into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3. It restricts non-essential travel and non-essential businesses.

Mississippi is looking to boost the number of doctors, because the state has the fewest per capita. That includes bringing in retired healthcare workers and some who are not practicing medicine at the moment.

Also, the state is beginning to see supplies come in at a more comfortable level. 75,000 N95 masks arrived on Friday. The supplies have been sent to several locations, including hospitals and nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

