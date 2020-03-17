Several Mobile St. Patrick’s Day events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus Cancellations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several St. Patrick’s Day events have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick say they have canceled all St. Patrick’s Day events set for Tuesday. 

They tell News 5 this is due to concerns of COVID-19 and the guidelines the government has issued to stem coronavirus spread. 

The parade had previously been canceled, but they were planning on hosting the other events still. Tuesday morning, the president of the group confirmed they had canceled all other events for the holiday because of the virus. The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick say they’re planning on rescheduling the parade, they don’t yet have a date in mind.

Callaghan’s in Mobile canceled their St. Patrick’s Day celebration and closed the restaurant entirely. They will be back open on March 18.

