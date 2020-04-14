Sessions says China and World Health Organization culpable for coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala.(WKRG) — The man who is facing a runoff election in July for his former seat in the U.S. Senate is weighing in on the coronavirus pandemic and blaming China and the World Health Organization directly.

Former Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Chinese government lied about the contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus. He further said the World Health Organization also failed to act on it early on because of it’s leaders pro-Chinese bias.

“Absolutely.” said Sessions. “The World Health Organization has failed…there’s just no doubt about it. The man who is leading it is not capable of leading it and in addition to that he has a very much pro-China bias. As Attorney General I saw how China has worked to control these international agencies. They’ve worked steadfastly over the past ten years.”

Sessions has called for a ‘Pearl Harbor’ style investigation into China and its culpability of the pandemic, saying the nation must be held accountable.

Sessions is facing former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in a runoff election for U.S. Senate on July 14th.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories