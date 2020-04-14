Sessions says China and World Health Organization culpable for coronavirus pandemic

Mobile, Ala.(WKRG) — The man who is facing a runoff election in July for his former seat in the U.S. Senate is weighing in on the coronavirus pandemic and blaming China and the World Health Organization directly.

Former Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Chinese government lied about the contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus. He further said the World Health Organization also failed to act on it early on because of it’s leaders pro-Chinese bias.

“Absolutely.” said Sessions. “The World Health Organization has failed…there’s just no doubt about it. The man who is leading it is not capable of leading it and in addition to that he has a very much pro-China bias. As Attorney General I saw how China has worked to control these international agencies. They’ve worked steadfastly over the past ten years.”

Sessions has called for a ‘Pearl Harbor’ style investigation into China and its culpability of the pandemic, saying the nation must be held accountable.

Sessions is facing former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in a runoff election for U.S. Senate on July 14th.

