Services available for those struggling with mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Social distancing can be dangerous for those dealing with mental health issues. Depression or anxiety can escalate to suicidal thoughts especially in isolation.

“It’s really hard right now because a lot of people do feel alone if they’re the only person in their household,” said Dr. Cindy Gipson, Intensive Services Assistant Director at AltaPointe Health.

Mental health professionals with AltaPointe are working through the pandemic and they want people to know they are available if anyone needs help. AltaPointe is still providing inpatient and outpatient services, as well as offering telehealth so people don’t have to leave their homes to get care.

AltaPointe’s 24/7 access-to-care line is (251) 450-2211. Calling that number can get you linked with a therapist to talk to or get you lined up with whatever care you need.

Dr. Gipson said now is a good time to check on one another. She suggests reaching out to those who you know suffer from depression or anxiety.

“Even though we’re social distancing, we don’t need to be social isolating at this time,” said Dr. Gipson. “Just a phone call can make a difference for someone who is really struggling with being anxious in the moment.”

