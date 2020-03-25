Sentinels continue to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during coronavirus, just like always

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY (WKRG) — Arlington National Cemetery is closed to visitors, but its primary mission of honoring veterans continues. That includes sentinels standing guard over the Tomb Of the Unknown soldier day and night, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The cemetery is also continuing with funerals at Arlington. But, there are changes being made due to covid-19. The cemetery lists those changes on its website which goes on to say: “Arlington National Cemetery’s mission of laying to rest our nation’s veterans and their families continues,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery. “We are taking these proactive steps to protect the public, families, our service members and staff.”

