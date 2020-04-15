Senator Chris Elliott: “It’s my hope that we are back up and running in early May”

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Businesses across Alabama are taking a hit financially, closed at no fault of their own. State Senator Chris Elliott is taking a close look at the numbers for Alabama and he’s hopeful relief will come soon.

“It’s my hope that we are back up and running in early May. Now, that’s going to be modified. Don’t get me wrong. You’re going to have kitchen workers wearing masks and gloves that may not have been before, etc,” Senator Elliott said.

While he agrees Alabama has done a good job of preventing the spread of COVID-19 so far, he also believes some of the restrictions in place are too broad.

“The public health officer has closed private beaches. These are beaches that are owned privately. This is somebody’s front yard. That’s quite a step and I think we need to look at how those closures really relate to some of the social distancing orders and the public health issues surrounding that and frankly how they don’t,” he said.

Right now the projected numbers for Alabama are fluctuating, but Elliott is noticing a positive trend.

“We are seeing the projections change dramatically. We’re seeing the rate of infection starting to level out some and we’re starting to see hospital utilization really stabilize,” he said.

