Senator Chris Elliott hopeful more restrictions are lifted by end of the week

Coronavirus

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been less than a week since Governor Kay Ivey reopened Alabama beaches and retail businesses.

“The social distancing is really going better than expected,” said Senator Chris Elliott on Monday.

Elliott says he is pleased with safety measures in place at the beaches and feels confident Governor Ivey will soon loosen restrictions for businesses before May 15th.

“I hope small businesses understand that we are working and a lot of my colleagues in the legislature are working and advocating for them and trying to get the governor and the state health officer to go ahead and lift some more restrictions here by the end of this week,” he said.

Right now gyms, barber shops, salons and restaurants remain in limbo on when they can reopen.

“At some point we have got to make a decision to reopen and frankly deal with the risks that are going to be associated with this virus for months and months to come. This is not something that is going to go away over the next few weeks,” he said.

Safety is top priority and Senator Elliott feels these small businesses are ready now more than ever to implement the new operating procedures in order to jumpstart the next phase of reopening.

