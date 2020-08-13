Mobile, Pensacola, and Destin AMC Theatres to reopen this month

FILE – In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Movies are coming back to the big screen at select theatres across the nation.

AMC announced they will begin the first part of their phased reopening plan on Thursday, August 20. This year is AMC’s Centennial Celebration, they opened in 1920 in Kansas City, Missouri. All AMC U.S. theatres that are opening on August 20th will offer available seats for the 1920’s admission price of 15 cents each, plus sales tax. The theatre chain says while the price is offered on all available seats, the overall seating capacity will be significantly reduced, to achieve social distancing.

More than 100 locations will resume theatre operations on August 20. Including AMC Mobile 16, AMC Destin Commons 14, and AMC Bayou 15.

AMC has began a cleaning program called “AMC Safe & Clean” to ensure the safety of guests. Part of the new policies and procedures include a ‘significant’ reduction in the maximum number of tickets available for each showtime, enhanced cleaning procedures, disinfecting using electrostatic sprayers, and upgraded air filtrarion.

AMC also has new safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre, and the availability of disinfectant wipes for movie-goers.

You can see AMC Theatres’ full safety procedures and policies here.

Full release:

Leawood, Kan. (August 13, 2020) – In 1920, the Dubinsky Brothers began operations with a single movie screen in Kansas City, Missouri. That single screen would serve as the foundation for what is known today as AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world. One-hundred years later, as AMC reopens its doors to U.S. moviegoers for the first time in more than five months, AMC is celebrating its history with a throwback to the year it all started by offering “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.” When the first wave of more than 100 AMC theatres reopens on August 20 of 2020, moviegoers can again enjoy the magic of the big screen at 1920 ticket prices. For one-day only, on August 20, all tickets at AMC will be priced at 15 cents (plus sales tax).



This is part of a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States. AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations in time for the September 3 release of Warner Brothers’ TENET, following Disney’s August 28 release of TNE NEW MUTANTS. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.



The one-day 15 cent ticketing celebration kicks off several promotions that guests will find as they return to AMC around the country. After August 20, bring-back titles such as the special INCEPTION 10th anniversary event, as well as titles like BLACK PANTHER, BACK TO THE FUTURE, GHOSTBUSTERS, GREASE and STAR WARS: EPISODE V – THE EMPIRE STRIKES

BACK will be priced at only $5. AMC is also offering an array of $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink and KidsPacks, through the end of October. And all AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food & drink purchases through the end of October.



Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, commented: “We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies. As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices

of only 15 cents each.”



In addition to the throwback movie titles that start August 20, guests can enjoy new movie releases almost immediately, which will be available at normal admissions prices.



8/21

• UNHINGED

• TRAIN TO BUSAN PRESENTS: PENINSULA

• CUT THROAT CITY

• WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS

• INCEPTION 10th anniversary event



8/28

• THE NEW MUTANTS

• PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD



9/3

• TENET



9/11

• INFIDEL



9/18

• THE KING’S MAN

• WAR WITH GRANDPA



For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.



AMC SAFE & CLEAN

Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.



AMC Safe & Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the

use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes. The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.



AMC is planning to open more than 100 theatres on August 20, with additional theatres to follow during the next two weeks. As currently planned the following theatres are set to open on August 20, when guests can enjoy movie tickets for just 15 cents each (plus tax).

