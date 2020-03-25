Second Ingalls Shipbuilding employee tests positive for COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Ingalls Shipbuilding has confirmed a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias released a statement Wednesday, March 25, saying the employee worked on second shift in the CSA area.

Ingalls is meeting with employees who have had “close contact” with the person and has requested that those employees self-quarantine for 14 days, consistent with CDC guidance.

Read the full release below:

To my fellow Ingalls shipbuilders: On Sunday, we confirmed our first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Ingalls. Today, we have been notified of an additional Ingalls employee testing positive for COVID-19.

This employee worked on second shift, in the CSA area. Since we were first notified, and to protect others in the shipyard, the Company is meeting with employees who have had “close contact,” as defined by the CDC, with the affected employee. We have requested that those employees self-quarantine for 14 days, consistent with CDC guidance. If you have not been contacted by Human Resources, the Company does not have information to indicate that you have had close contact with the affected employee.

As numbers across our region continue to rise, we do expect Ingalls’ numbers to increase as well. Clearly, we know that more employees, customers or contractors will contract the virus. We are evaluating how best to provide information going forward. However, for every confirmed case, we will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. We will also continue to follow our same protocols in dealing with these additional cases, and for all cases going forward.

As soon as we are made aware of any diagnosis, we will communicate individually and directly to those employees who are located in impacted work areas; and we will help them take all appropriate precautions.

We will immediately begin thoroughly deep-cleaning and inspecting the primary work spaces relevant to the individual’s job assignments. We will also continue to clean and inspect all restrooms and other contact points multiple times every day. All start terminals, turnstiles and restrooms will also continue to be cleaned multiple times every day.

I want to reiterate to all employees that if you are not at work and you feel ill, or if you have symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat, PLEASE DO NOT COME TO WORK. Call your primary healthcare provider, Teledoc – (800) 835-2362, or QuadMed – (228) 205-7700 for appropriate consultation and treatment. Then please call Ingalls Medical Department at (228) 935-3841 with any updated information, so that the Company can take immediate steps to help prevent the spread of the virus. To be paid for up to five days (40 hours) of COVID-19 Absence Pay, the employee must certify that he or she missed work due to illness. You can download the form for this absence certification at https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/coronavirus/, and email the completed form to COVID19leavedesk@hiiingalls.com. Do not return to work unless you have been cleared to return by the Ingalls Medical Department.

While you are at work, if you begin to experience symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat, you MUST notify your supervisor, and then IMMEDIATELY go to one of the two screening centers at the shipyard: across the road on the west side of the Ingalls Fire Department, or between the main cafeteria and Admin Building #2.

I would also reiterate that if you do not feel safe, you have the option to not come in. Liberal leave is available to you through April 17. This means your job is secure. If you choose not to come to work, you will have a job to come back to when this pandemic is over.

In difficult times like these, we all have difficult choices to make. Thank you for the commitment you are showing in our shipyard every day.

And thank you for helping us do all we can to help protect you and your fellow shipbuilders while you are at work.

Brian Cuccias , President