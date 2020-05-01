Second employee of Mobile nursing home dies from COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowne Health Care released new numbers concerning cases of the novel Coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the facility reports as of May 1, there are 25 residents at Crowne who have tested positive for the virus. There are an additional 22 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 who are in the hospital.

Crowne reports a total of 54 employees have tested positive.

The facility reports a total of 19 people have died from the virus. The number is made up of 17 residents and two employees.

The National Guard was at Crowne Health performing a deep cleaning on April 24. CLICK HERE to see that story.

