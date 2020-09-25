SEC counties have double the COVID-19 infections, report says

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — People are used to seeing the SEC on top 25 lists. However, one new list carries a bit more weight but for the wrong reasons.

USA Today compiled a list of Power Five schools with high COVID-19 infection rates. Nine counties with SEC athletics made the top 25.

SEC counties have double the amount of new daily COVID-19 infections compared to the national average, the report found.

According to the study, SEC counties average 25.8 cases per 100,000 residents. The national average is 13.4 cases.

The SEC county with the highest rate of infection, Alachua County, home of the Florida Gators, has 48.7 cases per 100,000 residents, the report found.

Tuscaloosa County, home of the Alabama Crimson Tide, has 29.7 cases per 100,000 residents, while Auburn fared a little better, with Lee County reporting 19.3 cases.

LSU was the best SEC school on the list, showing the fewest number of cases. East Baton Rouge Parish has 9.1 cases per 100,000 residents, well under the national average, according to the study.

If there’s a silver lining to the report, it’s that total cases have fallen over the past week in every SEC county but one — Davidson County, Tennessee, home of Vanderbilt.

The Power Five school with the highest county totals for COVID-19 is Kansas State with 60.3 cases per 100,000 residents. That number has skyrocketed 249 percent over the past week, the study found.

