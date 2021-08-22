Schools in Florida’s capital city impose mask mandate

Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. ” Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The school superintendent in Tallahassee has announced that masks will be required for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, becoming the seventh district to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on such COVID-19 mandates.

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said Sunday that the district has seen positive tests for the coronavirus skyrocket since school opened Aug. 11. He said parents who don’t want their elementary or middle school student to wear a mask will need to get a note from their child’s physician or psychologist. High school students are exempt because they can be vaccinated.

DeSantis says districts that impose mask mandates are violating a law that says it is up to parents to decide whether their child should be masked.

