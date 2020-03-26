School challenge: Alabama students have limited access to internet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Alabama schools shutdown for the year and transitioning to remote learning, many school districts will be challenged by students’ access to the internet.
According to a 2017 US Census Bureau study, only 75-percent of Alabama households have access to the internet. The state ranks 45th in the nation.
In Mobile County, 73.5-percent have internet access. Less than half of residents of Monroe and Conecuh County have a broadband subscription.
The national average is 82-percent. Only Shelby (Suburban Birmingham), Madison (Suburban Huntsville), and Lee (Auburn) Counties in Alabama are above the national average in internet access.
