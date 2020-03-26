School challenge: Alabama students have limited access to internet

Alabama News

State ranks 45th for broadband access

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Alabama schools shutdown for the year and transitioning to remote learning, many school districts will be challenged by students’ access to the internet.

According to a 2017 US Census Bureau study, only 75-percent of Alabama households have access to the internet. The state ranks 45th in the nation.

In Mobile County, 73.5-percent have internet access. Less than half of residents of Monroe and Conecuh County have a broadband subscription.

The national average is 82-percent. Only Shelby (Suburban Birmingham), Madison (Suburban Huntsville), and Lee (Auburn) Counties in Alabama are above the national average in internet access.  

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories