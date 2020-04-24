Saraland Walmart to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Walmart will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Dear Saraland Neighbors,

First, an update on Covid-19 numbers. According to latest figures available to us, there have been 798 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mobile County. 93 of these have required hospitalization. 38 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported countywide. Saraland currently has had 24 confirmed cases of the virus. I would like to commend our residents again for your cooperation and efforts at appropriate behavior and social distancing. This is largely responsible for Saraland’s relatively low numbers compared to other parts of the county. I have not been made aware of the Governor’s plans for any change in her Stay-at-home order that expires on April 30th. I will post an update as soon as I receive further information.

I am pleased to announce that our Saraland Walmart will be offering free drive-thru PCR (nose swab) virus testing starting on April 30th. This service will be by appointment only and after a screening for Covid-19 symptoms. I will update more information on the appointment system as soon as it becomes available, but have been told that the service will operate 7 days a week for at least 8 hours a day. North Mobile has had limited availability for testing, especially using the PCR/swab method that is more reliable than the blood antibody test. I am very pleased that Walmart will be making this service available at no cost.

Also, I am proud to announce that our city council has approved a partnership with local churches and the Saraland Christian Ministerial Association to provide food for Saraland residents in need during this pandemic emergency. It is sad to think that any of our neighbors would be hungry at this time and we are looking forward to making this service available. Saraland United Methodist Church and Destination Church have already been distributing food to neighbors in need and the city’s participation will allow them to serve more people in our municipality. Distribution for pickup will start Monday, April 27th with delivery for those without transportation starting Tuesday April 28th. Any Saraland resident can call city hall at 251-675-5103 for details about the program and to inquire about using the service. If you would like to donate funds or food to the program or volunteer to help distribute food, please also call the above number. I would like to thank everyone who is helping to address this problem in our community.

This has been a difficult time for our community as well as our nation. I would like to thank all of our residents for working together to help their neighbors, and staying positive in the face of adversity. Your sacrifices are noted and appreciated! Again, our city councilmembers and I stand ready to provide any assistance we can. We WILL move forward to overcome these challenges and return to our quality of life as soon as is safely possible.