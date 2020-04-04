Saraland mayor announces curfew for city after Gov. Ivey issues Stay-at-Home- order

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland mayor, Dr. Howard Rubenstein announced that a curfew will start at 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. until April 30, 2020.

Gov. Ivey issued a Stay-at-Home order for the state Alabama and cities are beginning to adhere.

The full Facebook post is on the Saraland Police Dept.’s page:

