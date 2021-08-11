Saraland, Fairhope Walmart stores closed due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two area Walmart stores, one in Saraland and one in Fairhope, Ala., are temporarily closed for cleaning. This is a corporate response to rising COVID-19 cases in the area, according to news releases from Walmart.

Walmart issued a separate news release for each closure, but the language in each is nearly identical, with changes to reflect the two locations.

Walmart said in the releases the cleaning is part of their effort to “assist health officials working against the pandemic.”

The Saraland store is located at 1095 Industrial Parkway. The Fairhope store is located at 10040 County Road 48. Both stores closed Wednesday at 2 p.m. and are scheduled to reopen Aug. 13 at 6 a.m.

What Walmart calls a “third party specialist” will sanitize the stores.

Walmart offers vaccinations to customers at no charge. On reopening, both stores will welcome walk-ins. Customers can also schedule vaccinations online. While the vaccines are free, Walmart asks customers to bring health insurance cards with them.

Walmart employees can also get vaccinated at no cost. Associates can get vaccines at the store pharmacies. They can also get two hours of paid leave to get vaccinated off site. Walmart is offering a $150 bonus for associates who choose to get vaccinated.

Walmart is following CDC guidance about masks. This includes asking “fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”