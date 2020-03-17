Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office no longer fingerprinting due to covid-19 crisis

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is suspending fingerprint services starting Tuesday March 17.
On Facebook, they say Sheriff Johnson decided to suspend the service at all offices and substation.
