Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office no longer fingerprinting due to covid-19 crisis

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is suspending fingerprint services starting Tuesday March 17.

On Facebook, they say Sheriff Johnson decided to suspend the service at all offices and substation.

