Santa Rosa Medical Center restricts non-essential visitors

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa Medical Center has restricted all non-essential visitors at Santa Rosa Medical Center and Pace ER to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The medical center asks that friends and family communicate with patients by mobile device, phone, FaceTime or Skype. Patients admitted can be reached directly by calling 626-5+ their room number.

A media release says visitors who accompany emergency department patients will be asked to wait In their vehicles until the hospital notifies them the patient has been discharged.

According to the release, allowable exceptions include:

— One parent/guardian for pediatric/minor patient in the emergency department

— One support person for obstetric patients who are laboring (not interchangeable)

— One support person for critically ill patients who may be at end-of-life

— One support person for clinically disabled or impaired requiring assistance.

All individuals entering the building must enter through the ER entrance and pass a screening test and temperature check. Any support person who screens positive on any criteria will not be allowed to enter.

People who go to the hospital for testing or labs also have to enter through the ER.

