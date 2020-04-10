Santa Rosa County tops 100 COVID-19 cases; Escambia County nears 200

PENSACOLA, Florida. (WKRG) — COVID-19 cases in Santa Rosa County have now surpassed 100 cases, as the number of cases in the Northwest Florida News 5 viewing area reaches more than 380.

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday morning Escambia County now has 197 cases; Santa Rosa County has 103 cases; and Okaloosa County has 83 cases.

Three people have died in Escambia County, two people have died in Santa Rosa County and one has died in Okaloosa County.

This information changes daily as more test results come into the Florida Department of Health.

