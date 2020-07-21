Santa Rosa County superintendent to announce school reopening plans

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School District will announce reopening plans for schools Tuesday.

A press conference is scheduled at 1 p.m. at the district office. Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick is expected to announce the plans. WKRG News 5 will be at the press conference Tuesday afternoon and stream it live on Facebook and WKRG.com.

The Escambia County School District has already announced its reopening plans. You can find that plan here.

