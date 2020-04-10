Santa Rosa County marks 3rd COVID-19 death, Escambia County surpasses 200 cases

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 69-year-old man has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Florida Department of Health’s latest update.
The man’s death marks the third coronavirus-related death in Santa Rosa County. A 71-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman have also died.
Santa Rosa County now has 105 positive COVID-19 cases.
Escambia County has 205 cases. Okaloosa has 85.
As of Friday evening, there have now been more than 17,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Florida and 419 deaths.
These numbers are constantly changes so stay tuned to WKRG.com for updates.
