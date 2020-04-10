Santa Rosa County marks 3rd COVID-19 death, Escambia County surpasses 200 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 69-year-old man has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Florida Department of Health’s latest update.

The man’s death marks the third coronavirus-related death in Santa Rosa County. A 71-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman have also died.

Santa Rosa County now has 105 positive COVID-19 cases.

Escambia County has 205 cases. Okaloosa has 85.

As of Friday evening, there have now been more than 17,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Florida and 419 deaths.

These numbers are constantly changes so stay tuned to WKRG.com for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories