Santa Rosa County lists feeding program drive-thru sites for students

Coronavirus

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners presented a list of drive-thru service sites for students to get breakfast and lunch during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This program will go into effect Monday, March 23 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

BREAKFAST/ LUNCH Feeding Program School Sites Drive-Thru Service:

  • Milton High
  • East Milton High
  • Bagdad Elementary
  • TR Jackson Pre-K Center
  • Russell Elementary
  • Berryhill Elementary
  • Jay Elementary
  • Central School
  • Pea Ride Elementary
  • Holly Navarre Primary

BREAKFAST/ LUNCH Feeding Programs Off-Site Locations:

  • Blackwater Baptist (Munson)
  • Santa Gurtrudas Drive (East Milton)
  • Permenter Road (East Milton)
  • Skyline (Milton)
  • Bell Ridge Apartments (Pea Ridge)
  • Santa Villa (Pea Ridge)
  • Florida Town Park (Pace)

Any child up to the age of 18 (21 if special needs) is eligible for a meal.

Child must be present to receive meals.

Waivers for additional sites are being requested.

