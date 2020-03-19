Santa Rosa County lists feeding program drive-thru sites for students

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners presented a list of drive-thru service sites for students to get breakfast and lunch during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This program will go into effect Monday, March 23 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

BREAKFAST/ LUNCH Feeding Program School Sites Drive-Thru Service:

Milton High

East Milton High

Bagdad Elementary

TR Jackson Pre-K Center

Russell Elementary

Berryhill Elementary

Jay Elementary

Central School

Pea Ride Elementary

Holly Navarre Primary

BREAKFAST/ LUNCH Feeding Programs Off-Site Locations:

Blackwater Baptist (Munson)

Santa Gurtrudas Drive (East Milton)

Permenter Road (East Milton)

Skyline (Milton)

Bell Ridge Apartments (Pea Ridge)

Santa Villa (Pea Ridge)

Florida Town Park (Pace)

Any child up to the age of 18 (21 if special needs) is eligible for a meal.

Child must be present to receive meals.

Waivers for additional sites are being requested.

LATEST STORIES: