Santa Rosa County lists feeding program drive-thru sites for students

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners presented a list of drive-thru service sites for students to get breakfast and lunch during the COVID-19 outbreak.
This program will go into effect Monday, March 23 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
BREAKFAST/ LUNCH Feeding Program School Sites Drive-Thru Service:
- Milton High
- East Milton High
- Bagdad Elementary
- TR Jackson Pre-K Center
- Russell Elementary
- Berryhill Elementary
- Jay Elementary
- Central School
- Pea Ride Elementary
- Holly Navarre Primary
BREAKFAST/ LUNCH Feeding Programs Off-Site Locations:
- Blackwater Baptist (Munson)
- Santa Gurtrudas Drive (East Milton)
- Permenter Road (East Milton)
- Skyline (Milton)
- Bell Ridge Apartments (Pea Ridge)
- Santa Villa (Pea Ridge)
- Florida Town Park (Pace)
Any child up to the age of 18 (21 if special needs) is eligible for a meal.
Child must be present to receive meals.
Waivers for additional sites are being requested.
